MI man sentenced for manipulating kids online to send violent, explicit images

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anthony Reyna Densmore, 47, of Kaleva was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday for his role in an online child exploitation group. Densmore was charged with manipulating children online to record themselves engaged in violent self-harm or sexually explicit situations.

According to the U.S. District Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, Densmore, also known by his online alias "Rabid," operated online chat rooms as part of a decentralized network known as 764.

Investigators claim the 764 group was ultimately seeking to ”corrupt and exploit children, with the goals of destroying civilized society, fomenting civil unrest, and ultimately collapsing the current world order, including the United States Government.”

The group utilized Discord to organize and share the illicit content.

They targeted, induced and extorted children into engaging in self-harm and sexually explicit activities.

Investigators described Densmore in court documents as “a notorious figure in the most vile groups and darkest corners of the Internet, having created and led online chat rooms where children were encouraged to cut themselves, bleed for members, and publicly engage in depraved sexual acts.”

Investigators say they found evidence of numerous disturbing interactions between Densmore and underage internet users.

Densmore sent Discord currency to a minor to persuade her to send a nude photo with "Rabid" written on her chest.

After his initial devices were seized from his home by investigators, they believe Densmore continued to collect such material on new devices.

In an online press conference Thursday, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten explained that the group targeted young people struggling with mental health issues, encouraging them to engage in self-harm.

A spokesman from the U.S. Department of Justice added, “Many members of this network have an end goal of forcing their victims to commit suicide on live stream.”

Densmore's attorney noted in a pre-sentence report filed with the court that he was previously charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct back in 1996.

That case was eventually dismissed after Densmore completed a year of probation.

Investigators emphasize that similar online groups exist, targeting vulnerable children.

Parents are urged to speak openly with their children about online safety, monitor what their kids do online, and be vigilant about unexpected packages arriving at their homes.

Densmore and potential associates are accused of sending some underage members of their chat room razor blades in the mail.

He will serve his time in federal prison.

