U.S. Attorney's Office adds Civil Rights Team in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) has added a Civil Rights Team.

The team will specialize in the enforcement of civil rights laws in the region and hold community outreach sessions, federal attorneys say.

“Protecting civil rights is central to our mission and we’re prepared to take on hate and discrimination wherever we have the power to do so,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Every person and every community deserve equal protection under the law. It’s part of the American promise and we’re committed to making sure it’s a reality here in Michigan.”

The Civil Rights Team is made up of federal prosecutors and staff members from the Criminal and Civil Divisions, according to the DOJ.

Totten offered a preview at NAACP’s Freedom Fund Program last week:

We’re told the DOJ has also launched a West Michigan division for the United Against Hate Initiative.

Report civil rights violations in public settings by calling 616-808-2195 or by sending an email to usamiw.civilrights@usdoj.gov. For hate crimes or criminal threats, connect with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube