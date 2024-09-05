Sextortion ring conspirators sentenced for death of Michigan teen

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Two brothers from Nigeria were sentenced Thursday for their role in an international sextortion scheme that led to the death of a teen from Michigan.

24-year-old Samuel Ogoshi and 21-year-old Samson Ogoshi will spend years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy to sexually exploit minors. The two used hacked social media accounts to pose as women and contact people across the U.S.

The Ogoshi brothers got victims to send them nude selfies, then threatened to share the images with the victims' family, friends, and community. The Nigerians demanded money to not publish the pictures.

Among the more than 100 victims was 17-year-old Jordan DeMay in Marquette. The teen sent several hundred dollars, but the scam account demanded more. DeMay took his own life in March of 2022.

The Ogoshi brothers were extradited from Nigeria to West Michigan in August 2023. They pleaded guilty this past April.

“Today’s sentencing of Samuel and Samson Ogoshi sends a thundering message,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “To criminals who commit these schemes: you are not immune from justice. We will track you down and hold you accountable, even if we have to go half-way around the world to do so. The day when you could commit these crimes, rake in easy cash, destroy lives, and escape justice is gone.” Totten continued: “And to parents, teenagers, and everyone who uses a cell phone: please, please be careful. These devices can connect you to criminal networks around the world. Don’t assume people are who they say they are. Don’t share compromising images. And if you’re a victim, please reach out. There’s help, and law enforcement stands ready.”

Samuel and Samson Ogoshi will both serve up to 17 1/2 years in prison before spending 5 years on supervised release.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sextortion, the FBI has set up a webpage with information and resourses.

