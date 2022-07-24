Thousands without power as strong storms pass through West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Strong storms moved through West Michigan Saturday night leaving thousands without power.

According to Consumers Energy’s Outage Map, more than 50,000 people were without power as of 11:45 on Saturday.

PHOTOS: SEVERE WEATHER ROLLS THROUGH WEST MICHIGAN

Storms will continue passing through West Michigan overnight. Some of these storms, or at least another round may persist into Sunday morning and midday before the real threat is gone and they clear the area.

Those without power can check the Consumers Energy Outage Map for information related to restoration time.

