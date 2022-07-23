Watch Now
Weather

PHOTOS: Severe weather rolls through West Michigan

FOX 17 viewers captured a number of photos from Saturday night's storm. Subjects include bolts of lightning, storm damage, wall clouds and more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Grand Rapids Lighting.jpg Lightning bolt over Grand Rapids.Photo by: Viewer-submitted photo PJ Hoffmaster State Park.jpg Grand Haven State ParkPhoto by: PJ Hoffmaster Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 11.03.17 PM.png GrandvillePhoto by: Viewer-submitted photo IMG_20220723_213010418.jpg Wall cloud in ZeelandPhoto by: Viewer-submitted photo tree partially blocking Leonard in Ottawa Co.jpeg Tree partially blocking Leonard in Ottawa County.Photo by: FOX 17 Branches down in Norton Shores.jpg Norton ShoresPhoto by: Viewer-submitted photo Branches down in Norton Shores 3.jpg Norton ShoresPhoto by: Viewer-submitted photo Branches down in Norton Shores 4.jpg Norton ShoresPhoto by: Viewer-submitted photo Branches down in Norton Shores 2.jpg Norton ShoresPhoto by: Viewer-submitted photo Grand Rapids lightning - Rodwan Hamadah.jpg Lightning in Grand Rapids.Photo by: Rodwan Hamadah Storm approaching in Zeeland - Jessica Brower.jpg ZeelandPhoto by: Jessica Brower Hudsonville - Maria Andrakowicz.jpg HudsonvillePhoto by: Maria Andrakowicz sky from Big Bay de Noc - Autumn Hepp.jpg Big Bay de NocPhoto by: Autumn Hepp storm approaching pentwater - Katie Baker.jpg PentwaterPhoto by: Katie Baker Grand Haven clouds - Elizabeth Ann Watkoski.jpg Grand HavenPhoto by: Elizabeth Ann Watkoski Howard City - Roz Marcum Mitteer.jpg Howard CityPhoto by: Roz Marcum Mitteer Dougie North Lightning2.jpeg Photo by: Dougie North Dougie North lightning.jpeg Photo by: Dougie North Samantha Olson Hart Mi.jpeg HartPhoto by: Samantha Olson Josh Beckley lightning.jpeg Photo by: Josh Beckley Madeline Davis Lightning.jpeg Photo by: Madeline Davis Turner Avenue - Eric Moore.jpg Turner AvenuePhoto by: Eric Moore Jim Freybler Tree down.jpeg Photo by: Jim Freybler Kristen Nicole West Olive cloud.jpeg West OlivePhoto by: Kristen Nicole KC Marie Lightning.jpeg Photo by: KC Marie Amanda Johnson Lightning.jpeg Photo by: Amanda Johnson Emily VM Tree down NW GR.jpeg Northwest Grand RapidsPhoto by: Emily VM 116838.jpeg Northwest Grand RapidsPhoto by: FOX 17 116869.jpeg Photo by: FOX 17

PHOTOS: Severe weather rolls through West Michigan

close-gallery
  • Grand Rapids Lighting.jpg
  • PJ Hoffmaster State Park.jpg
  • Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 11.03.17 PM.png
  • IMG_20220723_213010418.jpg
  • tree partially blocking Leonard in Ottawa Co.jpeg
  • Branches down in Norton Shores.jpg
  • Branches down in Norton Shores 3.jpg
  • Branches down in Norton Shores 4.jpg
  • Branches down in Norton Shores 2.jpg
  • Grand Rapids lightning - Rodwan Hamadah.jpg
  • Storm approaching in Zeeland - Jessica Brower.jpg
  • Hudsonville - Maria Andrakowicz.jpg
  • sky from Big Bay de Noc - Autumn Hepp.jpg
  • storm approaching pentwater - Katie Baker.jpg
  • Grand Haven clouds - Elizabeth Ann Watkoski.jpg
  • Howard City - Roz Marcum Mitteer.jpg
  • Dougie North Lightning2.jpeg
  • Dougie North lightning.jpeg
  • Samantha Olson Hart Mi.jpeg
  • Josh Beckley lightning.jpeg
  • Madeline Davis Lightning.jpeg
  • Turner Avenue - Eric Moore.jpg
  • Jim Freybler Tree down.jpeg
  • Kristen Nicole West Olive cloud.jpeg
  • KC Marie Lightning.jpeg
  • Amanda Johnson Lightning.jpeg
  • Emily VM Tree down NW GR.jpeg
  • 116838.jpeg
  • 116869.jpeg

Share

Lightning bolt over Grand Rapids.Viewer-submitted photo
Grand Haven State ParkPJ Hoffmaster
GrandvilleViewer-submitted photo
Wall cloud in ZeelandViewer-submitted photo
Tree partially blocking Leonard in Ottawa County.FOX 17
Norton ShoresViewer-submitted photo
Norton ShoresViewer-submitted photo
Norton ShoresViewer-submitted photo
Norton ShoresViewer-submitted photo
Lightning in Grand Rapids.Rodwan Hamadah
ZeelandJessica Brower
HudsonvilleMaria Andrakowicz
Big Bay de NocAutumn Hepp
PentwaterKatie Baker
Grand HavenElizabeth Ann Watkoski
Howard CityRoz Marcum Mitteer
Dougie North
Dougie North
HartSamantha Olson
Josh Beckley
Madeline Davis
Turner AvenueEric Moore
Jim Freybler
West OliveKristen Nicole
KC Marie
Amanda Johnson
Northwest Grand RapidsEmily VM
Northwest Grand RapidsFOX 17
FOX 17
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next