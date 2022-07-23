Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: There will be two waves of showers and storms today, one this morning, and another in the mid/late evening and overnight hours. There is an ENHANCED risk for severe weather for all of West Michigan this evening and overnight, with the main threats including strong wind gusts and large hail. Scattered rain showers and some thunderstorms will persist into Sunday morning and midday. Cooler, more comfortable air filters in starting later Sunday into Monday. Your work week kicks off with mostly sunny skies and low humidity for Monday and Tuesday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: A few scattered showers and storms this morning, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, but becoming mostly cloudy with strong to severe thunderstorms possible after 8/9 P.M.. Hail and wind are the primary threats. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds south/southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. ENHANCED risk for severe storms. Level 3 of 5.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread showers and storms in the morning, otherwise becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny and gradually less humid. Breezy too. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and low humidity. Highs in the lower 80s

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

