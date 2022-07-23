Strong to severe storms possible tonight

WEST MICHIGAN - A round of strong to severe storms will be possible by mid/late evening and through the overnight hours. Anything from around/after 8/9 P.M. as a low pressure system and cold front get dragged into the state. The image attached to this story shows the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded most of West Michigan from the lowest threat category (MARGINAL #1), to now an ENHANCED risk or category #3.

You can see the image below on a little wider perspective and outline of the severe weather threat.

In addition to heavy rainfall and lightning, primary severe weather threats include damaging straight line winds up to 70 mph, along with large hail up to about 1.25 inches. See graphic below.

We anticipate temperatures to climb to around 90 today, helping to fuel these storms and their development after about 8/9 P.M. and continuing into the overnight hours. Some of these storms, or at least another round may persist into Sunday morning and midday before the real threat is gone and they clear the area. See Sunday morning's threat from the Storm Prediction Center below.

