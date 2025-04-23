Temporary restraining order granted in lawsuit over students' legal nonimmigrant status

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Wednesday, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit over the legal nonimmigrant status of a group of international students.

Earlier this month, several universities shared that some students had their Student & Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) status terminated. In Michigan, similar situations at were reported at Western Michigan University, Grand Valley State University, the University of Michigan and Central Michigan University.

In response, a group of ten students from universities in Michigan, Ohio, Missouri, and Wisconsin sued Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other officials, claiming the terminations violated their constitutional rights.

The judge's Wednesday opinion granting a temporary restraining order will maintain the status quo for the students, until the next hearing on May 6.

Read the judge's opinion and order below:

Opinion & Order - Hon. Jane M. Beckering (4/23/25) by news on Scribd

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

