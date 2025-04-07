Watch Now
University of Michigan joins CMU in reporting visas canceled for some international students

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - This Aug. 13, 2020 file photo shows the University of Michigan football stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. A report says staff at the University of Michigan missed many opportunities to stop the late Dr. Robert Anderson, who committed sexual misconduct against hundreds of patients over decades at the school. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan has confirmed to FOX 17 that four of their international students have had their visas revoked.

The school says it notified the affected students.

The development comes quickly after the release of an email from Central Michigan Universitythat the visas of several current and former international students have been revoked.

U of M noted all four of the students are currently registered at the school.

Some CMU international student visa records terminated, officials say

