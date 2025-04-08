GVSU joins list of Michigan universities learning visas revoked for certain international students

ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University is now the latest Michigan school to share they've learned the federal government has revoked visas for some of their international students.

We've previously reported the announcements from Central Michigan University and the University of Michigan.

A spokesperson for the university shared that two students have been impacted. University leaders learned the students' visas had been revoked when GVSU staff members decided to review records maintained by the Department of Homeland Security. They say the review was prompted by media reports about visas being revoked at other universities around the country.

They say GVSU has not been contacted by DHS about the reasons for the visa revocations.

The statement also said,

"International students have been part of GVSU’s campus community since 1963. They are welcome here and contribute much to the vitality of our campus. Students and families with questions or concerns may contact International Student Services at 616-331-3898 , email istudents@gvsu.edu."

Chris Knape, Assistant Vice President, University Communications – Media and Public Relations

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube