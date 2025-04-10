Four WMU international students have SEVIS status terminated

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four Western Michigan University students have had their Student & Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) status terminated, according to the school.

"Termination of SEVIS status can lead to being asked to leave the country," a Wednesday post on the university's website reads. "Whether individuals will ultimately have their visas revoked is under the purview of the U.S. Department of State."

FOX 17 has reported on similar situations at Grand Valley State University, the University of Michigan and Central Michigan University.

University staff members who monitor the SEVIS system made the discovery last week and informed affected students.

WMU says neither the school nor the students were alerted by federal officials about the terminations.

According to the university, approximately 2,100 international students are enrolled both locally and abroad.

"One of our institution’s points of pride is that our campus reflects the world’s people and cultures. We remain committed to being a global campus and to welcoming and supporting students and scholars from around the world," the university's post reads.

