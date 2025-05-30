Teen with rare heart condition fulfills graduation wish

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Gull Lake High School student diagnosed with an incurable heart condition has achieved his two biggest wishes: graduating high school and getting his own side by side.

Dawson Noaeill, who has heterotaxy, a rare heart condition affecting less than 1% of children, accepted his diploma Thursday, graduating a year early.

"I have a bad heart," Dawson said. After eight heart surgeries in 18 years, Dawson recently learned his body is too weak to survive a heart transplant.

"They could only give medications to prolong life, which doesn't mean he's going anywhere today, but it does mean that in time, he's going to get sicker," Dawson's mom, Kristina Noaeill said.

So Thursdays graduation ceremony was a milestone Noaeill wasn't sure they'd reach. "I never knew that we'd make it to this day, and we're here... and we're all very excited," Noaeill said.

Dawson is looking forward to spending the summer riding in his side by side vehicle, which was gifted to him by Zeigler Motorsports. "I'm really excited and surprised," Dawson said when he received the gift.

Adding to his excitement, Dawson received a special video message from his favorite NFL quarterback, Brock Purdy.

Dr. Ryan Halas, Pediatric Cardiologist at Bronson Children's Hospital, explained that Dawson's condition is called Heterotaxy, which occurs when one half of the heart hardly forms at all.

"The technical name for it is double outlet, right ventricle," Dr. Halas said. Dr. Halas also noted that Dawson doesn't have enough oxygen in his blood, which is what makes his skin and lips look blue.

Despite the challenges, Dawson celebrated his graduation by walking across the stage with his classmate and cousin, and enjoying rides in his new side by side vehicle.

"It's almost like a wedding, or one of those huge moments in life that you don't know how many you're going to get," Kristina said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

