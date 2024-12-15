‘I have a bad heart’: High schooler graduating early due to incurable condition

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Heterotaxy is a heart condition that affects less than 1% of children. A high school junior from Battle Creek, Dawson Noaeill, is part of that 1%.

"I have a bad heart,” Dawson said. After eight heart surgeries in 18 years, Dawson just found out that his body is too weak to survive a heart transplant.

"They could only give medications to prolong life, which doesn't mean he's going anywhere today, but it does mean that in time, he's going to get sicker," Dawson's mom, Kristina Noaeill said.

Noaeill says even though Dawson's organs are failing, he has more heart than anyone she knows. "Out of all the 18 years and all the hard struggles, hospital stays, medications — I don't care," Noaeill said. "I would never take a day back.”

Dr. Ryan Halas, Pediatric Cardiologist at Bronson Children's Hospital, says Dawson's condition is called Heterotaxy, which occurs when one half of the heart hardly forms at all. "The technical name for it is double outlet, right ventricle,” Dr. Halas said.

Dr. Halas also explains that Dawson doesn't have enough oxygen in his blood, which is what makes his skin and lips look blue.

Since Dawson won’t be able to survive a transplant, Noaeill is mostly concerned with making his days worthwhile. "There's no words," Noaeill said. "I just want to make him happy.”

Dawson's wish is to get his own Side by Side, which is an off-road vehicle. Dawson says this is his wish "...so I can go ride it with my friends and just have fun.”

Noaeill started a GoFundMe to raise money for the Side by Side.

Dawson's other wish is to graduate high school. Even though Dawson is a junior, he will receive his diploma from Gull Lake High School this spring, a year early. "I mentioned it to the school, and they were very welcoming with the idea, and told me right away that they would love for Dawson to walk this year instead of next.”

Dr. Halas says heart disease affects 1% of children, but "...his type of heart disease is much, much more rare than that 1%, and unfortunately, much more severe."

So, living in the 1%, Noaeill says she's learned each day is a gift. "He's taught me to live life by the day and to not take anything for granted.”

