Teen with incurable heart condition gets surprise of a lifetime

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan teen struggling with a heart condition is getting the surprise of a lifetime — in a life that could be cut short.

The surprise came from his favorite player, 49ers quarterback Brock Burdy, to his favorite team, the Detroit Lions.

After FOX 17 shared Dawson Noaeill's story this weekend, FOX 17 viewers helped make his wishes come true, and Monday the surprises didn't stop. Dawson's story gained the attention of athletes across the country and now a NASCAR driver from West Michigan is making a major gesture.

Dawson got to meet NASCAR Rookie of the Year and West Michigan native Carson Hocevar, who saw our story on Saturday and wanted to help plan a few more surprises.

"We're going to kick off the season with Daytona 500 and we wanted to see if you'd like to come be part of our NASCAR team for the day," said Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Auto Group.

Not only will Dawson be attending the Daytona 500 but he’ll get to be Carson Hocevar’s sidekick.

"I’ve done this for now a year, and everybody knows my name, so I'm going to take my name off the door plate, and I’ll put your name on the door,” Hocevar said. "He’s got such a great family, and that's the most important part. So if we can help a little bit with this, you know, little fun toys and experiences to help them out, that's the littlest thing we can do.”

When FOX 17 last talked to Dawson, he said his dream was to have his own off-road vehicle.

"It was perfect that, you know, we know a guy that has plenty of side-by-sides, so we're able to get him one and make his dream come true,” Hocevar said.

“I just want to make the family happy, you know, and have some really cool experiences together so they'll have those memories forever,” Zeigler said.

Zeigler wanted to make Dawson’s dream become a reality by gifting him his own side-by-side. So, now, the money Dawson's mom raised can go to making his life a memorable one.

"Whatever he wants to do, now we have it to go spend it on him," Noaeill said. Noaeill adds she’s overwhelmed with happiness for her son. "I am blown away. Totally unexpected. This is a blessing, and we are gonna have a blast and have lots of fun in this thing.”

Dawson is a man of few words — but he’s thrilled, too. "I’m really excited," Dawson said.

Noaeill said this is a memory she and Dawson will cherish forever. "He doesn't even know how lucky he is, yet. I can't wait to show him.”

Noaeill plans to show him by spending every weekend out on the trails. "He’ll be taking mom for a lot of rides.”

In addition to all of this, Holly Campbell, the wife of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, made a donation to the family’s GoFundMe.

Until the Daytona 500, Dawson will just keep cheering on the Lions — and Brock Purdy — and spending time on his new side-by-side.

