Million dollar milestone: Couple fundraises for St. Jude's in honor of late son

KENT COUNTY, Mich — After decades of raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Michael and Marge Bush have hit a major milestone: one million dollars raised to fund research and treatment at that facility.

The couple was featured in January as Pay it Forward Persons of the Month.

Their son Brian, diagnosed with brain cancer in 1983, sought treatment at St. Jude's several times before contracting pneumonia during a bone marrow transplant.

After spending days in a coma, Brian passed away at the age of 15 on April 1, 1989.

Through the cloud of grief after his death, the couple was stunned to learn they wouldn't have to pay for anything.

No family is charged for the cutting-edge research and treatment at St. Jude's.

Grateful yet heartbroken, they believed they would never return to the hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

"We said we're never going to come back. And this is it. We're never coming back," explained Marge. "And then another month. We just felt different... And we decided that we're going to give back."

They picked one of Brian's favorite activities- miniature golf- and created the St. Jude/Brian Bush Memorial Putt for Life Tournament.

"First day, first year we raised $1,000 for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. And then we sat down and said, we can make this better," explained Michael. "We will raise money to save lives because no child should die in the dawn of life. That was what Danny Thomas stated in 1962 when he started St. Jude."

The fundraiser is held last Saturday of July at Loeschner's Village Green in Grandville.

The couple surpassed one million dollars with the 2024 event.

Representative Luke Meerman honored the couple with special recognition.

He provided the following statement on the accomplishment:

“Michael and Marge Bush experienced heartbreak no parents should ever experience after the loss of their son, Brian. Yet through it all, they have demonstrated kindness, strength, and selflessness in their pursuit to give back to St. Jude Children's Hospital and to support the families who are facing the same hardship they did. It was a privilege presenting a tribute from the State of Michigan to recognize Michael and Marge's achievement in raising $1 million for cancer research. Their dedication is an inspiration for all of us."

The Bushes are also being recognized by St. Jude Children's Hospital.

They have been selected to receive the St. Jude Event Coordinator of the Year award to be presented by ALSAC and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The 2025 St. Jude/Brian Bush Memorial Putt for Life Tournament is set for July 26, 2025.

