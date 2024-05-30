Muskegon County nonprofit working to end gun violence speaks after weekend shootings

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — FOX 17 paid a visit to Eighth Street Park in Muskegon Heights on Thursday. The park has seen remarkable growth and progress in the last few years, thanks to significant community efforts.

We met with Lake Hawks in Flight Foundation's CEO about what's being done to combat community violence after a wild weekend in Muskegon County.

There was a fight at a carnival, and a shot was fired at the same event in Fruitport Township.

Two women were shot and hurt in Muskegon Township.

“This is just not about Muskegon Heights. This is a Muskegon County thing,” Ron Jenkins, CEO of the Lake Hawks in Flight Foundation, said.

He says gun violence is a community-wide problem.

"This is spread out throughout our community, as we noticed over these past few weekends. We’ve had incidents throughout Muskegon County,” Jenkins said.

Lake Hawks in Flight Foundation's whole mission is to give back.

“It's a part of our Lake Hawks in Flight West Michigan, our professional basketball mission. What we do is we took the wing of the Lake Hawks, and we created our foundation, to where we’re mentoring and tutoring our youth throughout Muskegon County. We take those and we make a difference. We’re doing everything we can to step in and partner with other organizations so we can be where we need to be to make a difference in the lives of our youth,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins explains that community is essential when it comes to combating systemic issues like gun violence.

“If we can save one life, if we can save one victim — one parent, one mother, one father from having to cry at night or worry — that’s what it’s all about,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins says his organization and numerous others in Muskegon County are doing everything they can to stop violence before it starts.

“What we want to say to all families and victims and people and community, let's come together. Lets work to make a difference and a change,” Jenkins said.

There are numerous events planned this summer to serve that very purpose.

There is a free basketball clinic on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2 at Eighth Street Park. The clinic runs from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. The park's location can be found here.

There is a free fishing weekend on Mona Lake on June 8 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and June 9 from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

An expungement clinic sponsored by Lake Hawks in Flight Foundation will be held June 22 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. That clinic will be held at 95 W. Broadway Avenue in Muskegon Heights.

A unity march is also being held on June 22 at 4 p.m. It will begin at 95 W. Broadway and end at Rowan Park.

