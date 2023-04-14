Community Resources - A Path Forward

ORGANIZATION DESCRIPTION WEBSITE

Amplify GR Amplify GR focuses on community well-being and "widening pathways for stronger neighborhoods." https://amplifygr.org/

Baxter Community Center Baxter Community Center serves as a place where people can "come together in the spirit of support and unity to achieve progress. wearebaxter.org

Better, Wiser, Stronger "The Mission of Better, Wiser, Strong is to build young men's confidence to be better, make wiser decisions, and become stronger people for successful life outcomes." https://www.betterwsinc.com/

Boston Square The Boston Square Community Hub is focused on families, neighbors and the commitment to cultural, racial and socioeconomic diversity. https://bostonsquaregr.org/

Boys and Girls Club of GR The Boys and Girls Club aims to "enable all young people to reach their full potential as responsibile citizens through education, recreation, and positive community experiences in partnership with GRPD." bgcgrandrapids.org

Children's Advocacy Center "The Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County has led the local effort to recognize, report and reduce child sexual abuse since 1993. Along the way, we've helped thousands of children and families." cac-kent.org

Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative "Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative (ELNC) is a non-profit organization that is vested in changing the current reality of vulnerable children by implementing an intentional Early Childhood Education service system aimed at providing, expanding and sustaining the capacity of high quality early care and education programs in the vulnerable neighborhoods of Grand Rapids." elncgr.org

Ebony Road Players Founded in response to the rise in gun violence affecting GR youth. Ebony Road Players has a committment to inspire, educate and engage cultures of our community with high-quality theatre productions focused on the Black experience. https://ebonyroad.org/

Garfield Neighborhood Park Association The mission of the Garfield Neighborhood Park Association is to "preserve and improve the unique human and physical characteristics of our neighborhood through resident involvement. We are committed to equitable and inclusive programming, seeking to ensure that everyone feels like a member of a supportive community regardless of where in the neighborhood they live or what language they speak." gpnagr.org

Hispanic Center of West Michigan "The Hispanic Center of West Michigan focuses on serving the needs of the Latino and broader community. We strive to provide an avenue for education and openness to promote discussion of the distinctions and values of different nationalities and cultures." hispanic-center.org

Life Quest Ministries Life Quest Ministries is a "compassionate, Bible-based ministry, not a hub for programs and giveaways. It advocates life-changes based on a total performance ministry approach (mind, body, and sou) that reached out to all people races, gender, and socio-economic statuses." https://www.lifequesturbanoutreach.org/ministries

Linc Up "At Linc Up, we believe that neighborhoods matter and that where you start contributes to where you go. We work to connect residents to resources by connecting who you know, what you know, where you live, and what you make." https://lincup.org/

Meaning in Colors "Meaning In Colors provides resources and services for individuals that may be struggling with personal, academic and professional growth. Our services range from mentoring to transitional housing in which will assist our youth in becoming upstanding citizens in our community through our five phase program." https://meaningincolors.org/

Neighborhood Activation Project The Neighborhood Action Project improves the homes and businesses of black and brown communities around Grand Rapids by bringing people together to help connect, beautify, and help protect these neighborhoods. facebook.com/NAP-Neighborhood-Activation-Project-100740022781092/

Network 180 "Network180, Kent County Community Mental Health Authority, serves adults, youth and families seeking help with mental health, substance use or intellectual & developmental disabilities. We offer a coordinated, enhanced and more seamless experience to better provide behavioral health care and integrated primary care to community members seeking help." https://www.network180.org/

New City Kids "New City Kids offers after school programming for local low-income youth. Children and teens get a chance to explore music and academics in a creative and fun environment. Though there are many challenges of urban life, especially for youth, these programs give children a safe place to feel and hear that they are valued and loved. New City Kids aims to draw children into hope by developing in them skills, talents, and desires for their future. By surrounding them with a community of love and development, we strive to set youth on a path of transformation that will carry them forward for the rest of their lives." https://newcitykids.org/afterschoolcenter/

Positive Impact for Life "Positive Impact for Life is a nonprofit organization that delivers two pillars of service, free of charge, because we believe in the power of healing and providing every child with support during their educational journey. Through our youth development programming, we reach at-risk students with afterschool tutoring. Through our community wellness services, we connect individuals with licensed therapists and self-care workshops." https://positiveimpactforlife.org/

Roosevelt Park Ministries "The mission and purpose of Roosevelt Park Ministries is to provide Christ-centered, holistic support to individuals, families, and youth living in and around the Roosevelt Park Community. Our vision is bridgin a community in need by promoting the development of strong families, developing community leaders, fostering an environment that celebrates inclusion, and providing opportunities to build a strong economic base." rpmins.org

Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association The Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association aims to make their neighborhood a safe, attractive place for residents. They believe that "maintaining the integrity of the neighborhood as a good place to live, work and do business by empowering enighbors to improve the community and prevent crime." rooseveltparkna.org

Silent Observer "Silent Observer is a non-profit organization dedicated to public safety and since 1972 has remained committed to its mission to solve and prevent serious crime in the Greater Grand Rapids area in partnership with citizens, the media, and law enforcement." https://www.silentobserver.org/

Steepletown Neighborhood Services "In the 25 years since, Steepletown has grown from modest beginnings with a part-time director, to sixteen full-time and ten part-time staff members. Although their operation has expanded, the strategy remains the same: create a network of opportunities for those living on the West Side and surrounding communities." https://steepletown.org/

The Diatribe "We use restorative art to disrupt historical systems of oppression by reimagining education, holistically honoring the community through our approach to our work and creating an unapologetic vision for liberation that is accessible to all." thediatribe.org

The Dwelling Place "A healthy place to live is one where residents and businesses can thrive; where diversity is embraced and where everyone has access to quality affordable housing, regardless of their income. Dwelling Place carries out this vision for strong neighborhoods and communities across West Michigan." dwellingplacegr.org