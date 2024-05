MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At least one person is in the hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting at a Muskegon Township veteran's hall, according to Muskegon Central Dispatch.

Dispatch confirmed to FOX 17 the call came in around 1:30 a.m. for the shooting at the Disabled American Veteran's bingo hall on E. Laketon Avenue.

Officials could not confirm any fatalities.

