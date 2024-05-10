Sterling's parents watch son's final moments: MSP releases video weeks later

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Samuel Sterling's family saw the moments leading up to their son's death for the first time Friday.

According to the family attorney, his parents watched body and dash camera video from April 17 with Michigan State Police Director Col. James Grady II and a couple of Michigan Attorney General representatives.

Andrica Cage, Sterling's mother, explained to FOX 17 that she's fighting for accountability. She adds that she's going to fight to the end.

Late last month, the family saw a video from a security camera inside Burger King as showed an unmarked MSP cruiser hit their son.

Sterling's mom says what she saw today was much worse.

"This Mother's Day is gonna be the hardest Mother's Day that I'm going to have to work with," Cage said.

The family's attorney, Ven Johnson, believes this officer needs to be charged.

"You cannot run down an innocent man simply because you're trying to capture him. So we're very, very confident that the Attorney General will do the right thing," Johnson said.

Former Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack adds people can't understand the pain this family is going through after watching and seeing their son take his final breaths.

"Our society is tired of watching this type of behavior where officers become the judge, jury, and executioner," Womack said.

Womack says they plan to protest on June 5th at Michigan's Capitol in Lansing.

He adds that they'll be protesting for policy and state law change so no one has to go through this again.

