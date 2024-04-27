'I'm not numb. I'm angry': Family, friends mourn Samuel Sterling at his funeral

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a somber Saturday morning for those who knew Samuel Sterling — the man who was hit and killed by an unmarked police car — as they said their goodbyes at his funeral.

Moments after the service, Sterling's family released doves before the crowd began chanting, "Justice for Samuel."

"I'm not numb. I'm angry," Samuel's cousin, Jermar Sterling, told FOX 17 Saturday. "I'm mourning because my family is mourning. I'm angry because I feel that it was murder."

Sterling, who was hit by an unmarked police car during an attempted arrest in the city of Kentwood on Wednesday, April 17, died in the hospital later that day.

Michigan State Police says its Sixth District Fugitive Team, along with other law enforcement agencies, tried to find and arrest Sterling that day for several outstanding warrants.

During the attempted arrest, MSP says Sterling ran, leading to the chase that ended with this deadly interaction.

"When I saw the video, it was a wild moment. It was like, "Yo, you ain't stopping or breaks, you just going straight at my cousin," Jermar said.

More than 200 people attended Sterling's funeral. Jermar says his family has received support from organizations, churches and the Nation of Islam.

Former Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack says Sterling's funeral does not mark the end of this fight.

"We will be turning up full blast to get justice for Samuel Sterling. This was very intentional. It wasn't an accident, and we're gonna do everything to prove that," he added.

Michigan State Police Director Col. James F. Grady II tells FOX 17 that, "Based on the seriousness of the situation, the MSP member involved was placed on unpaid suspension on the day of the incident."

MSP has said previously that its investigation into this incident will be, "thorough and objective."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office also announced that it will decide whether Sterling's death will lead to any potential charges.

