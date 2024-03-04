U.P. man sentenced to prison for violent, antisemitic threats

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who admitted to making violent threats against Jewish people will spend just over a year behind bars.

A federal judge sentenced 19-year-old Seann Pietila of Lansing to 1 year and 1 day in prison. Pietila pleaded guilty in November 2023 to making numerous threats to kill others in a series of Instagram messages to a person living outside the state of Michigan. The FBI found evidence in his home that Pietila identified a Jewish syngogue in East Lansing, a date in March 2024, and supplies he needed to carry out an attack.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan

“Today and every day we will take swift action to detect and disrupt hate crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “No Michigander should live in fear because of their race, ethnicity, religion, or any other protected status. I’m incredibly grateful to FBI Michigan and our other law enforcement partners for their diligence and dedication.”

The FBI arrested 19-year-old in his hometown of Pickford in June 2023.

He was charged with two counts of communicating threats and one count of threatening to kill or injure other people with fire.

Pietela faced a maximum sentenced of five years behind bars followed by three years of supervised release, as well as a $250,000 fine.

