19-year-old charged for allegedly threatening anti-Semitic violence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of issuing anti-Semitic threats in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula was indicted by a grand jury.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 19-year-old Pickford resident Seann Pietila made plans to kill other people as communicated in posts made over social media.

We’re told Pietila also expressed interest in emulating mass shooters of the past.

“No one should face violent threats because of their race, ethnicity, religion, or any other status,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “We have seen a rise in antisemitism across the nation and here in Michigan, and my office is committed to using all our powers to protect the public and ensure accountability.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says Pietila is charged with two counts of communicating threats and one count of threatening to kill or harm others with fire. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and $500,000 in fines if convicted.

