Police: MSU shooting suspect carried threat targeting 2 New Jersey schools

EWING, N.J. — Police in New Jersey say the suspect accused in Monday night’s mass shooting at Michigan State University (MSU) threatened two schools within the Ewing Public Schools system.

The Ewing Police Department (EPD) says the suspect, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, had a note containing threats against the schools when authorities found his body after the shooting.

While McRae had ties to Ewing Township, it had been several years since he lived in the area, according to EPD.

Subsequent investigations suggest McRae had mental health issues in the past.

We’re told all schools in Ewing were closed Tuesday as a precaution but the school district is not believed to be in danger.

School is expected to resume Wednesday, and police will be stationed at all buildings until then, EPD adds.

LIVE UPDATES: Multiple students killed, others injured in MSU mass shooting

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube