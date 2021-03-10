Police: student in Newaygo High explosion previously gave a different device to classmate

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The student who brought an explosive device and accidentally detonated it inside Newaygo High School on Monday did a similar act the week before.

According to police reports made in court Tuesday, the 16-year-old delivered a homemade explosive device to a classmate at school last week Thursday. Investigators say the student who received the device took it home and set it off on their family's property.

The revelation came during sworn testimony by police in the case against David Saylor, the student's father.

Newaygo County Sheriff Mugshot of David Saylor, charged in connection to the explosion of the homemade device inside Newaygo High School.

Detective believe they know how the device was accidentally set off on Monday. The explosive, described as a mixture of chemicals and ignition materials, had two exposed wires. The student brought it to school inside his pocket, and when he pulled it out to show a classmate the static electricity set off the explosion.

According to police, the 16-year-old's injuries include the loss of both thumbs.

Investigators say Saylor and his teen son liked to research how to make explosives online, and then try to build devices at home. The Michigan State Police bomb squad spent two days at the family house, clearing it of multiple explosive devices and detonating many of them on the property. Police say the devices were too unstable to safely transport

