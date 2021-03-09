More explosives found at a residence following incident at Newaygo High School

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Michigan State Police say more explosive devices were found at a residence after a student set off home-made explosive device in classroom at Newaygo High School on Monday.

The MSP bomb squad took part in the search warrant because investigators believed the student had more devices at the home. When that lead turned out to be true, the squad removed the devices and safely detonated them. However the officers ran out of daylight to complete the sweep of the home on Monday.

Tuesday morning FOX 17's Julie Dunmire tracked down the scene near the corner of Spruce Avenue and 95th Street in Brooks Township. Detectives are still waiting for the bomb squad to complete their sweep of the home before moving in to collect evidence.

FOX 17 Michigan State Police block access to a home in Newaygo County as the bomb squad sweeps the house for explosive devices.

According to MSP, the 16-year-old student who brought the device suffered moderate to severe injuries in the explosion. Another 4 students took minor injuries and were transported to the hospital by their parents. The teacher in the classroom later went to the hospital to be checked out.

The explosion led to the cancellation of classes at the high school on Monday. Investigators spent the majority of the day making sure no other explosives were inside the building, and that the HVAC system removed the harmful smoke left by the explosion. Newaygo Police and the school district decided it was safe to hold classes on Tuesday.

School administrators and police officers spoke with students this morning about the situation, and to let them know about additional support resources, including counseling, that is now available to them.