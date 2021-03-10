Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichiganNewaygo

Actions

Student who brought explosive device to Newaygo High released from hospital

16-year-old faces expulsion from school district
items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
Emergency personnel at Newaygo High School after a student detonated a firework-like device inside a classroom.
Newaygo High School Sign
Posted at 1:23 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 13:23:39-05

NEWAYGO, Mich. — The student who brought a homemade explosive device to Newaygo High School and accidentally set it off inside a classroom is out of the hospital.

Newaygo Police say the 16-year-old is staying with relatives and recovering from injuries sustained in the blast.

READ: Student brings homemade explosive to school, sets it off inside classroom

The student is suspended from school and faces possible expulsion. The Newaygo school board is expected to consider his status at a later date.

FOLLOW-UP: More explosives found inside home of Newaygo student

The Newaygo County Prosecutor is reviewing the case for possible criminal charges. The student's father already faces charges in connection to the explosion.

READ: Father charged after student sets off homemade explosive in classroom

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time