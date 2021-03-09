Father charged in connection to explosion of homemade device at Newaygo High School

NEWAYGO, Mich. — A man is facing charges following the explosion of a homemade device inside Newaygo High School.

David Saylor was arraigned Tuesday on counts of manufacturing or possession of molotov cocktail and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The charges include heightened penalties because Saylor is being charged as a habitual offender.

Newaygo County Sheriff Mugshot of David Saylor, charged in connection to the explosion of the homemade device inside Newaygo High School.

Investigators say Saylor is the father of the student who caused Monday's explosion at Newaygo High. Investigators say a 16-year-old student brought the device to school, then accidentally set it off inside a classroom.

Saylor has convictions on his record, including misdemeanor assault pleas in 2005 and 2008 along with felony possession of stolen property in 2006.

State police continued to sweep a home outside Newaygo on Tuesday after more explosive devices were found inside.

