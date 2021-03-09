Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichiganNewaygo

Actions

Father charged in connection to explosion of homemade device at Newaygo High School

items.[0].videoTitle
A father in Newaygo County is charged in connection to his son bring a homemade explosive device to school, and accidentally setting it off.
Posted at 3:34 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 19:35:02-05

NEWAYGO, Mich. — A man is facing charges following the explosion of a homemade device inside Newaygo High School.

David Saylor was arraigned Tuesday on counts of manufacturing or possession of molotov cocktail and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The charges include heightened penalties because Saylor is being charged as a habitual offender.

David saylor.jpg
Mugshot of David Saylor, charged in connection to the explosion of the homemade device inside Newaygo High School.

Investigators say Saylor is the father of the student who caused Monday's explosion at Newaygo High. Investigators say a 16-year-old student brought the device to school, then accidentally set it off inside a classroom.

HOW IT BEGAN: Homemade explosive detonates inside Newaygo High School

Saylor has convictions on his record, including misdemeanor assault pleas in 2005 and 2008 along with felony possession of stolen property in 2006.

State police continued to sweep a home outside Newaygo on Tuesday after more explosive devices were found inside.

READ: Explosive devices found inside Newaygo County home

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time