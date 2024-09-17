Watch Now
Ex-police officer turns down plea deal in child sex crimes case

Ryan Dornbos appears in court before his arraignment hearing on April 11, 2024.
WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — The former police officer accused of sexually assaulting a child turned down a plea deal that would have reduced his sentence to just a decade behind bars.

Ryan Dornbos appeared in a pre-trial hearing Tuesday where the ex-officer confirmed he will not plead guilty as part of a proposed deal with the prosecution. The offer led Dornbos to waive a hearing last week.

Charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a child under the age of 13, Dornbos faces potential sentences of 25 years for each charge that would be served consecutively. That would put him in prison for 50 years.

The offer from the prosecutor would have limited Dornbos' sentence to 10 years, if he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct.

A former police officer in Newaygo and Big Rapids, Dornbos is accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times over a period from January 2018 through June 2023. The allegations came to light when the child told another adult about the assaults during a New Year's Eve party.

Dornbos was put on administrative leave one day later.

Tuesday the judge announced his trial is scheduled to start on January 27. Both the prosecution and defense told the judge they planned to file several motions in the case which may impact the start date.

