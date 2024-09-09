Former police officer accused of CSC case bound over to circuit court

NEWAYGO, Mich. — A former police officer accused of criminal sexual conduct made a brief virtual appearance in Newaygo District Court on Monday.

Ryan Dornbos waived his right to a preliminary hearing, in lieu of a proposed plea deal.

Dornbos would plead guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. In exchange, other charges he's facing, including aggravated stalking, would be dropped.

This deal is only a proposal. If it goes through, Dornbos would face up to 10 years behind bars.

His case has been bound over to circuit court.

Dornbos previously worked as a police officer for the Newaygo Police Department and the Big Rapids Police Department.

