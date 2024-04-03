FOX 17 Investigates: Docs detail disturbing child sex crimes accusations against ex-police officer

FREMONT, Mich. — FOX 17 obtained documents that reveal disturbing allegations of an alleged sexual assault at the hands of a former police officer.

Ryan Dornbos was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.

Dornbos was employed as a police officer with the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety at the time of these accusations.

He has also worked as an officer for the Newaygo Police Department and worked as a football coach at Fremont Middle School.

Sources say Dornbos had a coaching role within Newaygo Public Schools, as well.

He no longer works for any of these institutions after the Fremont Police Department stepped in to conduct an independent investigation.

Fremont PD outlines its investigation into Dornbos in a 35-page document FOX 17 received this week.

The documents, though redacted heavily, paint a picture of what exactly investigators found that led to the former officer’s termination.

Dornbos’s alleged victim first disclosed the sexual abuse at a sleepover on New Year’s Eve, according to the documents.

That’s what started the investigation.

Dornbos was confronted about the alleged abuse on New Year’s Day, but denied the allegations, saying, “This is insane. I work CSC cases. I am not a CSC’er.”

Notably, the documents claim Dornbos was concerned mostly with getting to work that day – as a police officer with the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety.

“[He] explained that his shift is already down one man, and he does not want them to have to call someone in on New Year’s Day,” documents state.

Big Rapids DPS placed Dornbos on administrative leave immediately after being notified of the investigation, and later fired him.

However, Dornbos has been given special privileges because of his position as a police officer.

The investigating agency, the Fremont Police Department, allowed Dornbos to do his interview in the chief’s office, rather than in an interrogation room.

Documents also reveal numerous past accusations against Dornbos, including harming women, also alleging there is more than one victim.

Dornbos is set to be arraigned on April 11.

Because of his position as a former officer, Dornbos is not being held in jail, but rather, was given an early bond ahead of his arraignment.

