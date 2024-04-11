'This person was one we trusted': Former police officer arraigned on charges of criminal sexual conduct

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — A former police officer was in Newaygo District Court on Thursday for accusations that he sexually assaulted a young child multiple times over several years.

The courtroom was full April 11 and Ryan Dornbos sat in a suit looking straight ahead until his case was called.

“It’s hard again to hear the charges,” a relative of the alleged victim told FOX 17. We are not naming the relative to protect the identity of the child involved.

Dornbos, a former police officer for both Newaygo and Big Rapids, pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree involving a person less than 13 years old.

“This person was one we trusted,” the relative said.

Court documents obtained by FOX 17 reveal the alleged assaults started around January 2018 and continued through June 2023.

The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety hired Dornbos as a patrol officer in January 2022.

The department was notified on January 1, 2024 that Dornbos was a suspect in an active criminal investigation after the child reported assaults during a New Year's Eve sleepover.

Court records show Dornbos was confronted about the alleged abuse on New Year’s Day, but denied the allegations, saying, “This is insane. I work CSC cases. I am not a CSC’er.”

Thursday's arraignment is just the first step on the court process. Family of the alleged victim saying they know there is a long way to go.

"But there’s help. There’s been some amazing people along the way in the court system. Our support system with our family and friends has been amazing,” the child's relative said.

FOX 17 did try to talk with Dornbos' attorney, but they left court before our reporter got the chance to talk with them.

The judge continued bond for Dornbos set at $10,000. His next court dates are scheduled for April 25 and May 2.

