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MSP: 2 teenagers killed in Montcalm County crash

MSP cruiser 11212021
Michigan State Police
MSP cruiser 11212021
Posted

SIX LAKES, Mich. — Michigan State Police say two 17-year-olds were killed and one person was hurt in a crash on M-46 near Derby Road Thursday night. Four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators believe a westbound vehicle driven by a 49-year-old Grandville man rear-ended the vehicle with two 17-year-olds inside. The vehicle spun out into the eastbound lanes of M-46 striking a pick-up truck, then getting T-boned by an SUV.

The two 17-year-olds were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman driving the SUV heading eastbound was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

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