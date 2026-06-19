MSP: Driver likely impaired in crash that killed two teens in Montcalm County

BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators believe a crash that claimed the lives of two teenagers was caused by a driver who was under the influence.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday, June 18, on M-46 near Derby Road. Investigators say a 49-year-old Grandville man rear-ended a Chevrolet Cruze carrying two 17-year-olds. The impact pushed the Cruze into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by two other vehicles.

VIDEO: At-fault driver was likely impaired before deadly crash

2 teens killed in Montcalm County crash; impaired driving suspected

Both teenagers died from their injuries. A woman from Saginaw was taken to the hospital.

The two vehicles that struck the teens' car were driven by the woman and her husband, who were driving separately as they made their way home.

Lt. Pat Agema of Michigan State Police told FOX 17 the man from Grandville is believed to have been impaired while behind the wheel. He said this crash shows how crashes involving drunk driving impacts our neighborhoods.

"Our heart goes out to the community, to the family and friends, you know, our prayers and thoughts go out, go out to them, and I hope the community keeps them in their thoughts and prayers as well," Agema said.

Montcalm MSP: 2 teenagers killed in Montcalm County crash James Lewis

With summer kicking off this weekend, Lt. Agema reminded drivers to

"When you're behind the wheel, make good decisions, you know. Slow down, safety has to be a priority. Put the phone down, don't ever drive impaired, wear your seat belt," Agema said.

Troopers are interviewing witnesses, reviewing evidence and reconstructing the crash as the investigation continues.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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