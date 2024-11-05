Ferris State to sell alcohol at final home football games of 2024

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Bulldog fans will now be able to enjoy an adult beverage for the remainder of the 2024 football season.

Ferris State University announced Tuesday it will sell alcoholic beverages at the final two regular season home games, after the Michigan Liquor Control Commission signed off on the plan.

This Saturday's game against Saginaw Valley State University and November 16's home game with Davenport University will both have the booze flowing. Sales start 30 minutes before the 1 p.m. kickoff and last until the start of the 4th quarter.

The university says fans must have a wristband to purchase alcohol. All sales must be paid through credit or debit card only.

With the addition of alcohol, Ferris says fans will not be allowed to re-enter Top Taggart Field after leaving until the 4th quarter. Any one who is visibly intoxicated will not be served more drinks.

Ferris State joins many other state universities, including Michigan and Michigan State, in being licensed to sell alcohol at on-campus sporting venues.

