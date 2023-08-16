MSU to sell alcohol on game days, says Board of Trustees

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In a special meeting Wednesday morning, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees voted to approve the sale of alcoholic beverages on game days this fall.

The vote had only 2 opponents and the amended policy will allow alcohol to be sold starting 1 hour before the game starts and stopping before the game ends.

MSU is the latest campus in Michigan to allow such sales, following Western Michigan earlier this year, and one of 3 Big-10 colleges with a prohibitive policy during athletic events.

The school will apply for licenses to include Spartan Stadium, Breslin Student Events Center, Minn Ice Arena, Demartin Soccer Stadium, Secchia Stadium, and McLane Baseball Stadium.

Sales will be in place for the home game on September 16, according to the Board.