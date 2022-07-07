Bipartisan bills would allow alcohol sales at Michigan college sporting events

(WXYZ) — A bipartisan group of Michigan legislators introduced a bill that would allow colleges and universities to sell alcohol at sporting events on campus.

The bills are sponsored by Rep. Graham Filler, a Republican from mid-Michigan, Rep. Joe Tate, a Democrat from Detroit and parts of Wayne County, and Sen. Curtis Hertel, a Democrat from Ingham County.

Michigan and Michigan State are not allowed to sell alcohol at sporting events as the state has a ban on it. Of the 14 schools in the Big Ten, eight schools allow alcohol sales at football games.

“This is a fairness and freedom issue that will allow for a modern, more enjoyable college game-day experience – but it’s also a public health and safety issue,” said Filler said in a statement.

“It’s simply a matter of fairness. Alcohol is served at MSU football games now, but only if you’re lucky enough to watch the game in a suite. Beer at the game should be allowed for more than just rich donors. Beyond that, there is overwhelming evidence that shows selling alcohol inside the stadium significantly reduces binge drinking on game days," Hertel added.

One hope with the bill is to see a decrease in alcohol-related incidents. According to Filler, Ohio State saw a 65% drop in alcohol-related incidents after allowing alcohol sales back in 2016.

“The data is clear that allowing alcoholic beverages in venues during sporting events lowers the probability of excessive alcohol consumption,” Tate added.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission would be able to issue up to three tavern licenses or three Class-C liquor licenses to be used for events. Sales would be allowed two hours before and after each game.