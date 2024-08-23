Man who kidnapped and killed 2-year-old gets federal sentence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who admitted to kidnapping and killing the 2-year-old daughter of his ex-girlfriend received his second life sentence for those crimes.

Rashad Trice was sentenced Friday in Federal Court for kidnapping Wynter Cole-Smith in July of 2023. The judge sentenced Trice to life in prison.

It was the second sentencing hearing for Trice in a week. Last Friday, Trice was sentenced for state charges he also pleaded guilty to. Both the federal and state cases led to life sentences.

2-year-old Wynter was reported missing on July 2, 2023 after an assault between Trice and Smith's mother in an apartment in Lansing. Police tracked Trice down three days later in St. Clair Shores, but Wynter was no where to be found.

Hours later, the 2-year-old's body was found in a Detroit alley.

In July 2024, Trice agreed to plead guilty in both the state and federal cases. This month's dual sentencing hearings end the legal pursuit of justice for Wynter's death.

“Today we have achieved a measure of justice,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “We can’t bring back the precious life of Wynter Cole-Smith, but we can do our best to ensure her killer is found guilty and spends the rest of his life in prison, which is what we’ve done today.”

