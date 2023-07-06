Body of missing Lansing 2-year-old found on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The body of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, the toddler who police issued an Amber Alert for this week, was found in Detroit Wednesday evening, police said.

Police from multiple agencies responded heavily to the area of Knodell Street and Erwin Avenue on the city’s east side.

It’s unclear at this time what led investigators to the body.

Wynter was taken from an apartment in Lansing late Sunday night following an altercation between her mom and the suspect Rashad Trice, according to police. Wynter’s 22-year-old mom was stabbed multiple times, police said.

The mother was able to leave the house and go to a neighbor's home where she got help and called police. When police arrived, the suspect was gone, and the victim's 2-year-old daughter was missing.

Lansing Police Amber Alert Issued for 2-year-old Wynter Smith

Trice is Wynter’s mother’s ex-boyfriend. The two have a child together who is not Wynter.

The mother is recovering from her injuries after being hospitalized.

Trice was spotted in Detroit and arrested in St. Clair Shores around 6 a.m. Monday after a pursuit and crash. Wynter was not with Trice at the time of his arrest.

He was taken to a metro Detroit-area hospital.

Multiple police agencies including the FBI came together to search for the missing toddler. A dive team searched the water, drones and helicopters hovered in the sky and deputies combed the area on foot.

Trice, 26, of Detroit, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple charges in connection to the attack on the mother.

He is facing the following charges: assault with intent to murder, two counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree, home invasion first degree, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence second offense, unlawful driving away of an automobile and felonious assault.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office said Trice has been charged as a habitual fourth offender. The prosecutor’s office says the investigation as it relates to additional charges connected to the disappearance of Wynter Cole-Smith is ongoing.

Trice’s probable cause conference is scheduled for July 13 at 8:30 a.m. and his preliminary hearing is set for July 20 at 8:30 a.m.

He is currently being held without bond.

As police continue to investigate, anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI and tips.fbi.gov.