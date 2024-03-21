Watch Now
Man accused in death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith agrees to plead guilty

Lansing Police
Posted at 4:30 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 16:30:49-04

(WXYZ) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith has agreed to plead guilty in the case, according to federal court documents.

The document filed on Thursday say Rashad Trice has agreed to plead guilty to kidnapping resulting in death.

VIDEO: At vigil, family vows to build legacy in honor of Wynter Cole-Smith:

At vigil, family vows to build legacy in honor of young Wynter Cole-Smith

Police say Rashad Trice abducted the toddler from her home in Lansing in July of 2023 after assaulting her mother. He was later arrested in St. Clair Shores.

Wynter's body was discovered several days later in an alley on Detroit's east side.

Trice is facing numerous charges in state court, including first-degree premeditated murder.

