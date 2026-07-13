FBI joins investigation into baby death at Electric Forest, reward offered for tips

ROTHBURY, Mich. — The FBI has publicly joined the investigation into a baby's death at last month's Electric Forest Festival in Rothbury.

The bureau and Michigan State Police released new information on the case on Monday along with a plea for more people to come forward with information.

The newborn was found dead inside a porta-potty by a maintenance worker on Sunday, June 28. While investigators previously said that toilet was in one of the festival's camping area, they now revealed it was inside the Good Life camping space.

The baby was no more than 28 days old, according to state police.

An autopsy of the child determined the infant was born alive and was medically able to survive outside the womb, said state police.

Local News How will detectives investigate the baby death at Electric Forest? Sam Landstra

Last week, state police announced they interviewed a woman from the Muskegon area who may have had information about the baby's death, but after talking with her, investigators ruled her out of the case.

Michigan State Police and the FBI's Detroit Field Office continue to investigate what led up the baby's death and request anyone with information on it to contact them. To encourage tips, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads to anyone responsible.

Investigators specifically seek festival attendees who were in the Good Life camping area in the morning of June 28 to come forward. Tips can be submitted by phone at 1-855-642-4847.

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