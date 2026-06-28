Baby found dead in porta-potty at Electric Forest music festival

ROTHBURY, Mich. — A newborn baby was found dead inside a porta-potty Sunday morning in the camping area of the Electric Forest music festival in Rothbury, according to Michigan State Police.

An employee of the restroom vending company found the baby during routine maintenance.

Investigators say there is no known threat to the public, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police.

Michigan State Police's most recent update online requests that the public avoid speculation on social media out of respect for the investigation and those affected.

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