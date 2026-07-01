How will detectives find the mother whose baby was found dead in a port-a-potty at Electric Forest?

ROTHBURY, Mich. — A baby was found dead in a port-a-potty at the Electric Forest music festival in Rothbury on Sunday and detectives are still trying to locate the mother and learn more about what happened and why.

While retired Michigan State Police detective Lew Langham is not working the case, I talked to him about how the investigation is likely to proceed.

"What police are actually looking for are persons of interest," said Langham, likening the search for the mother to a missing persons case.

"What happened, who was it and why did they do this?"

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Langham says detectives have the difficult task of finding one person — likely a young woman who was visibly pregnant while at the festival — among the tens of thousands in attendance.

To do so, he says they will look to collect photos and videos from attendees and employees and may also review body and dash camera footage from any law enforcement who were at the festival in a public safety capacity.

Detective are also likely to contact hospitals near and far about whether they treated a woman who appeared to have recently given birth and DNA from the baby will also likely be sent to a laboratory where connections to family members who are already in the criminal justice system could be found.

"These incidents are few and far between," Langham said. "In this particular case, you're just looking for someone who can help explain what happened."

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