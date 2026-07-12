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Weather Ready Alert: High heat, humidity coming this week

The hottest days of the week will be Tuesday and Wednesday.
More hot weather is on the way this week.
Tonight's Forecast: Another heat wave this week
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WEST MICHIGAN — FOX 17 has issued a Weather Ready Alert for parts of this week as another heat wave is set to begin. Some places, including Grand Rapids, could see their hottest temperatures of the year so far this week.

Hot weather will begin on Monday with high temperatures in the lower 90s but the hottest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, highs will be in the mid to upper 90s and on Wednesday, they will be in the mid 90s. Both of those days are Weather Ready Alerts.

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Humidity levels are also expected to climb throughout the week. Dew points will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s. This will make this heat even worse with heat index values approaching or exceeding 100 degrees at times this week.

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Make sure you're preparing for the heat and following these heat safety tips:

  • Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water
  • Limit outdoor activities, especially in the afternoons
  • Stay indoors with air conditioning and fans
  • Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
  • Don't leave children/pets in vehicles
  • Check on your friends, family members, or neighbors that may be more vulnerable to the heat

Parts of West Michigan have not seen any appreciable rainfall since July 4 and there is very little coming this week. Rain chances will return for the weekend.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live.

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For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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