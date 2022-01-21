Body believed to be Brendan Santo found in Red Cedar River

EAST LANSING, Mich. — 84 days after Brendan Santo was last seen in East Lansing, search crews say they have likely found his body.

Michigan State Police announced they recovered a body from the Red Cedar River on Friday afternoon. The identity of the body has not been confirmed, but investigators did inform the Santo family ahead of the public release.

Recovery crews say the body was found about 1.5 miles downriver from where Santo was last seen on October 29, 2021.

Santo was a student at Grand Valley State University. He had been visiting friends in East Lansing before he went missing.

Michigan State University came under fire as family and friends searched for any clues on where Santo could be. A security camera at the residence hall that Santo left was not working. The University pledged to install hundreds more cameras across campus.

The discovery ends months of searching by police and volunteer groups.

A reward for information on Santo's location grew to over $30,000 earlier this week.

The circumstances of his disappearance remain unsolved. State Police along with MSU Police continue to investigate, but say no foul play is suspected. Detectives reveal there is no evidence Santo wanted to harm himself.

This is a developing story. Check this article for more details as they become available.

