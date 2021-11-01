Michigan State University police looking for missing 18-year-old

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University police are actively looking for an 18-year-old last seen walking on campus.

Brendan Santo – who is not an MSU student – was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall just before midnight Friday.

Police say he may have been walking to the Brody Neighborhood.

He’s described as 5’10” and 160 pounds, last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black T-shirt, a black baseball bat and white Converse high-top shoes.

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety

Police say they know the current location of Santo’s vehicle and don’t believe he has left the East Lansing area.