Civilian river search conducted for missing MSU student

LANSING, Mich. — Brendan Santo has been missing since Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, and recently people conducted a civilian river search to find him.

A total of 18 experienced civilian paddlers were assembled on a volunteer basis to search the Red Cedar River.

The search was conducted on December 12, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. According to Dawn Brewer, the search was around 5.5 miles spanning from Beal St. in East Lansing to 515 River St. Launch in Lansing.

Those interested in helping the search team in the future can do so by joining the Facebook group.