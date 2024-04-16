Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Mya Kelly

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Keyante Newbern will spend life in prison for the murder of Mya Kelly, a Grand Rapids mother of two who was murdered the day after Christmas 2022.

Mya was shot through her own front door. The father of her children, and her children, present for the murder.

Mya Kelly's family

Newbern was convicted of first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm, and felony firearm during trial back in March.

Omar Dinneh, the father of Kelly’s children, was also in the home that night. He testified at trial.

“My daughter was standing right next to her. My daughter walked to the door with her, and my son was, like, laying on the floor, like, right in front of me,” he said. As they shot, like, at the first shot, with an instant I just dove down on the son and then I had ran towards Mya and my daughter and, yeah, I looked up and she just, she dropped," Dinneh said.

The Corner Bar in Rockford rallied behind Kelly's family after her death, raising money for her two children in her honor. Kelly's father was a long-time employee of the Corner Bar.

Newbern will not have a chance of parole.

