Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father

ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed.

Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a mother of two, who was shot in her home on Canton Street in Grand Rapids the day after Christmas. Police say Mya was killed in front of her children, who are just 1 and 3 years old.

Vanaman, the GM of the Rockford Corner Bar, can only imagine the pain the line cook who he describes as "unflappable" is going through. Toe was back at work this week, on Wednesday; Vanaman says he is likely looking for a way to keep busy after the tragedy rocked his family Monday. Work, cooking in the high-stress kitchen, Vanaman says, is Toe's escape.

“They’ve always helped us at the Corner Bar. They’ve been part of my life for 30 years,” Vanaman said.

Vanaman met Toe at a Chili's when Mya was a little girl. John was the manager; Toe was a dishwasher. Vanaman says after much convincing, Toe became a line cook.

“He singly is the best I’ve ever seen,” Vanaman said. “If he is absent, on a shift, we have to staff two and a half more people.”

Vanaman says nothing can replace the immeasurable loss of Mya, and nothing the Corner Bar staff can do can truly do anything to heal their pain. However, he says, coming alongside this family in their time of need is the least they can do.

"There are two kids that have their future in front of them. We have to come together and figure out how to get them over this, but you can’t get over this. We need to help get them through this,” Vanaman said.

