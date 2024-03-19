Trial begins for man accused of shooting, killing Grand Rapids mother of 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday marked the first day of trial for the man accused of killing a Grand Rapids mother of two.

23-year-old Mya Kelly was murdered inside her home on December 26, 2022.

Keyante Newbern was charged with open and several firearms crimes in connection with Kelly’s death.

Both of Kelly’s children, who were one and three years old at the time, were with her when shots were fired through the front door to kill her.

Omar Dinneh, the father of Kelly’s children, was also in the home that night.

Dinneh testified Tuesday describing the moment those gunshots changed his world and the lives of his children.

“My daughter was standing right next to her. My daughter walked to the door with her, and my son was, like, laying on the floor, like, right in front of me,” he said. As they shot, like, at the first shot, with an instant I just dove down on the son and then I had ran towards Mya and my daughter and, yeah, I looked up and she just, she dropped.”

Newbern could spend the rest of his life in prison without the chance of parole if convicted.

His trial is scheduled to resume Wednesday.

