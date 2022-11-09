Watch Now
Man pleads guilty in Lake County bank robbery, bomb threat

Posted at 3:31 PM, Nov 09, 2022
LUTHER, Mich. — One man is pleading guilty for his role in a September bank robbery and bomb threat that prompted a local school to evacuate.

James Paul Phipps pled guilty on Tuesday, says the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Phipps was one of two men who were accused of entering the Lake-Osceola Bank in Luther, passing the teller a note with a bomb threat, and got away with some money.

The other man, Timothy Shane Fullerton, was charged alongside Phipps on October 5.

The two men are facing charges of Bank Robbery and False Threat of Bomb or Terrorism.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office did not say whether Fullerton had entered a plea of his own.

Phipps will be sentenced at a later date, according to the Sheriff.

